(FOX40.COM) — As rain is expected to make its way to the Sacramento area this weekend, the city is opening a warming center.

Officials said the city is activating weather-respite operations at its Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard. The warming center will be open from 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 to 7 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Walk-ups will be accepted and guests are allowed to bring their pets, but will be able to accommodate up to 50 people. Officials said the location has available storage for personal belongings.

For the city to open a weather respite center during cold conditions, here are the following criteria:

•A 50% higher probability of nighttime lows of 37 degrees or lower for two or more days within a five-day span

•Rain for two or more consecutive days during the fall and winter from Sept. 1 to March 1

•A day or night of rain combined with nighttime lows with a 50% or higher chance of temperatures at 32 degrees or lower

•A wind chill factor of 37 degrees or lower for two or more days within a five-day span

•The National Weather Service issues a wind advisory during the fall and winter from Sept. 1 to March 1.

Free rides from SacRT

For those who are in need of transportation, the Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering free rides to and from the warming center.

To ride for free, passengers must screenshot or print the flyer and present it upon boarding.

Guests can ride for free on SacRT’s bus and light rail services starting Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., all day on Nov. 18, and through 10 a.m. on Nov. 19.