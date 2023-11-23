(FOX40.COM) — With cold nighttime temperatures expected in the area, Sacramento city officials are activating one of its warming centers for Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the city’s website, the city is activating weather-respite operations at its Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard. The warming center will open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 and close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Walk-ups will be accepted and guests are allowed to bring their pets, but the Outreach and Engagement Center will be able to accommodate up to 50 people. Officials said the location has available storage for personal belongings.

For those in need of transportation, the Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering free rides to and from the warming center.

To ride for free, passengers must screenshot or print a flyer and present it to the bus driver or light rail fare inspection staff when boarding.

Click or tap here to download the flyer.

Guests can ride for free on SacRT’s bus and light rail services starting Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., all day from Nov. 25 to 27 and through 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.