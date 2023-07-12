(KTXL) — Sacramento officials announced they are adding tents to its safe ground camping site in Miller Park for unhoused residents.

According to the city of Sacramento, 60 tents will be added to the Miller Park safe ground site, which currently has 17 trailers to shelter people experiencing homelessness.

Officials said the 60 tents have been added at the request of Mayor Darrell Steinberg with the support of Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who represents District 4 where the safe ground site is located.

“Having these tent spaces available in Miller Park makes a tremendous difference in my district,” Valenzuela said in a statement. “These programs allow us to be significantly more effective in our approach to homelessness.”

“Since launching the first safe site in District 4, we’ve been able to get hundreds of people off the street and connected to services, with a significant percentage of those guests exited from homelessness entirely,” Valenzuela continued. “While these sites are not an optimal long-term solution to the crisis, they are a necessary triage step during the interim while we focus on increasing our affordable housing stock, and it’s exciting to see the conversation around citywide expansion of these programs returning to City Council.”

Previously, the Miller Park site was using 60 tents to accommodate unhoused residents in the city when it opened in February 2022.

The campsite is intended to be a short-term solution for Sacramento’s unhoused population while the city and county of Sacramento partner to identify long-term sources of emergency shelter.

The tents were removed when the site was evacuated and closed following the severe storms that struck the area in January 2023.

The city reopened the safe camping ground in February with large travel trailers that were previously located at Cal Expo for quarantine housing during the pandemic. Each trailer fits up to three people.

“Opening additional safe ground at Miller Park is an important step in creating appropriate places in the city for people to camp,” Steinberg said in a statement. “Temporary facilities like Miller Park will make it easier for the city and county to deliver and help people find temporary and permanent housing.”

“We will aggressively pursue more safe ground in the weeks ahead,” Steinberg continued. “By clearly identifying where people can camp, we can more effectively clean those city corridors where it is both unsafe and unhealthy for people to live.”