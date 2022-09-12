SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new fire chief for the city of Sacramento has been named.

City officials announced in a press release Monday that Chris Costamagna has been appointed as the next chief of the Sacramento Fire Department by city manager Howard Chan. Costamagna becomes the city’s 23rd fire chief and will assume his new role immediately.

Costamagna is a 27-year veteran of the department and recently served as its Deputy Fire Chief of Technical Services. According to officials, Costamgna has 32 years of experience of fire service and joined the Sacramento Fire Department on Sept. 11, 1995.

In his new role, Costamagna will oversee more than 700 employees in the department and an annual operating budget of $173 million.

“I am incredibly proud and grateful for this opportunity to lead the Sacramento Fire Department and serve our residents in this important role,” Costamagna said in a statement. “SFD is made up of brave, courageous people who do everything they can to keep our communities safe and protected, and under my watch, we will continue to build upon this legacy of excellence.”

Costamagna’s appointment comes after officials conducted a nationwide search and a rigorous interview process.

During his time as Deputy Chief of Technical Services, Costamagna was responsible for multiple divisions in the fire department including fire prevention, fleet, logistics, communications, information technology and urban search and rescue.

According to officials, Costamagna also serves as co-chair of the department’s workforce equity team and was part of launching the department’s Diversity, Outreach and Recruitment division.

Costamagna’s tenure with the Sacramento Fire Department includes serving as Assistant Chief of Special Operations, Operations Shift Commander, Battalion Chief, In-service Training Captain, and Drill Instructor for the department’s training academy.

He previously helped develop the California State Urban Search and Rescue Training Group, on which he served as the liaison to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to officials.

I am very pleased that Chris has accepted this position. During his tenure, Chris has held several leadership positions within the department. In addition to having command of the technical, operational, and administrative aspects of the work, he also has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the Fire Department, with a focus on recruiting the next generation of firefighters for the City of Sacramento. I am confident that Chris’ knowledge, experience and continued dedication to public service will make him successful in his new role. Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan

The Sacramento Fire Department covers 115 miles and operates 24 fire stations, which deploys 24 engine companies, nine truck companies, 18 ambulances, a rescue company, three swift water rescue teams, and two hazmat response teams.

Former Fire Chief Gary Loesch was fired on May 26 and filed a lawsuit against the city in response to his termination and an alleged act of retaliation. The lawsuit seeks at least $10 million in damages.

Loesch served as Sacramento’s fire chief for over three years starting in 2018.

In a May interview with FOX40 News, Loesch said the main reason he was given for being fired was that the city didn’t agree with his management style. Loesch told FOX40 News he was blindsided and never had an issue with management over his 30-plus-year career.