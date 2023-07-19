(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento began clearing out a homeless encampment in the area near Leland Stanford Park on Wednesday morning.

Crews conducted their sweep on 28th and C streets and could continue through Friday. The city’s Department of Community Response were accompanied by police during the sweep along with advocates who were on site to help the unhoused population relocate.

The city was prompted to clear out the area after graphic pictures were posted on social media that showed drug paraphernalia scattered in a bathroom at Sanford Park.

“Well, it definitely is from the transient population predominantly,” Amy Garnder with the Midtown East Sacramento Advocates told FOX40 News. “There’s always going to be bad actors, but what we’re seeing now is there’s always problems with that bathroom.”

City officials plan to move those who are willing to relocate to the Miller Park safe ground site. Those who aren’t willing to go may relocate 500 feet from their location.

If the Miller Park location fills up, officials said it has another site with 40 spaces.

People that were living in the encampment near Leland Park told FOX40 News they stayed at Miller Park before and don’t want to go back for “various reasons.”

Recently, the city added 60 tents to the Miller Park site, which currently has 17 trailers to shelter people experiencing homelessness.

The campsite is intended to be a short-term solution for Sacramento’s unhouse population while the city and county of Sacramento partner to identify long-term solutions for emergency shelter.