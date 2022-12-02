SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento and Sacramento Regional Transit are partnering to provide free rides to and from a city-operated weather-respite center.

According to the city, free rides will be provided to the Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard where a warming center is located. The free rides began Friday and will run through Dec. 8.

To ride free to and from the center, people must present a copy of a flyer or show it on their phone or any type of mobile device. City officials said SacRT will have flyers available on their buses.

Click here for the flyer.

The program uses SacRT’s bus route 1 and is available from 7 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m. and from about 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. People are also allowed to use SacRT’s light rail for free to get to the Watt/I-80, which connects to the bus route.

“We really appreciate SacRT’s help as we work together to support unsheltered residents during this stretch of cold and wet weather,” Sacramento Department of Community homeless services manager Nick Golling said in a statement. “DCR outreach teams currently are out in the community, sharing information about the ride-free program and passing out flyers people who may be interested in going to the Outreach and Engagement Center for the night.”

Click here for regional transit times.

City of Sacramento extends warming center operations

As rainy and cold temperatures continue in the area, the city extended its weather-respite operations at its Auburn Boulevard and North Fifth Street shelters through Dec. 8.

The North Fifth Street shelter is located at 700 North 5th Street.

According to the city, both locations are open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and walk-ups are accepted.

Another warming center option is the DHA Annex on 1725 28th Street, which is operated by Sacramento County. That location is at 1725 28th Street.