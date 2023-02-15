(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento will reopen the safe camping ground for people experiencing homelessness at Miller Park, but it’ll look different.

According to a blog post by the city, the campsite will use 15 large travel trailers that were previously located at Cal Expo for quarantine housing during the pandemic.

The campsite is limited to 15 trailers due to fire and safety regulations and each trailer fits up to three people, the city said.

The Miller Park campsite is expected to resume operations later this month, city officials said. The trailers are intended to operate on a temporary basis at Miller Park, as the city looks for long-term solutions for emergency shelter with the county.

“I’m thrilled to be moving forward with trailers in Miller Park,” said in a statement by Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who represents District 4 where Miller Park is located. “The safe ground at Miller Park has been an incredible release, allowing us to address the urgency of the homelessness crisis in our community.”

“This new setup will provide guests with a much better experience with climate control and other amenities that were not previously available,” Valenzuela continued. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve at this site moving forward with the First Step Communities and our partners at the County.”

Previously, the site was using 60 tents to accommodate unhoused residents in the city, but the site was evacuated and closed because of the severe storms that struck the area in January.

Everyone evacuated from the site was previously offered indoor accommodations including the city’s Outreach and Engagement Center, according to the city.

The safe ground opened in February 2022 to accommodate about 80 unhoused residents and provided guests with new tents, access to bathrooms, showers, and garbage collection. According to the city, mental-health assessments and referrals at the Miller Park site will be provide by Sacramento County.

“It has always been our intention to reopen the Miller Park site in partnership with the County of Sacramento,” Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan said in a statement. “I would like to thank the County for its collaboration on this effort, and we look forward to announcing and implementing additional strategies to address homelessness in the near future.”

The 15 trailers were supplied by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration in April 2020 as part of the state’s emergency COVID-19 response. The trailers were used at Cal Expo to quarantine unhoused people who tested positive for COVID-19.