(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento city officials are looking for help from the community to paint a new mural in South Sacramento.

The mural is being planned at outside of Food Maxx on 3680 Florin Road during a block party event on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The free block party event is set to take place from noon to 5 p.m. and is expected to have food trucks, local vendors, live music, a backpack giveaway, and family-friendly activities.

Officials said the mural is a “paint-by-number” design for all community members to participate in painting and supplies will be provided. Artists Henry “Fisko” Fisk, Jose Lott, Judah Pimentel, Markos Egure, Mia Davis and Unity Lewis will be on site for the mural painting.

“This is a unique opportunity for community members to help bring art to their neighborhood,” Sacramento’s Office of Arts and Culture Program Coordinator April Breis said in a release. “Bring your family and friends to help us celebrate Florin Road by painting the new mural.”

The new mural is part of the Florin Road Community Beautification Project, which is aimed to improve a stretch of Florin Road from Tramoshanter Way to Franklin Boulevard with public art, public outreach and youth engagement, according to the city.

In June, two new murals part of the beautification project were unveiled at a Juneteenth event on Florin Road.

Officials said the beautification project is funded with a $1.2 million grant from Clean California, a Caltrans initiative that seeks to make certain areas “cleaner” and “greener” in California cities.

According to the city, the first 400 attendees at the Sept. 16 block party will receive a free barbeque hot dog and chips while the first 100 people to show up will receive a free small shaved ice.