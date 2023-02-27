(KTXL) — City officials will discuss renaming a skate park in North Natomas after Tyre Nichols this week.

An item titled “Renaming Regency Skate Park in honor of Nichols” is on the agenda Thursday in a meeting for the Sacramento Parks and Community Enrichment Commission.

•Video Player Above: Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Sacramento skate park

Nichols, who was raised in Sacramento, died on Jan. 10, three days after being beaten by Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop.

Growing up in Sacramento, Nichols was a fixture in the skateboarding community, frequently visiting Regency Park with friends. A candlelight vigil for Nichols was held on Jan. 30 at the North Natomas skatepark.

Since Nichols’ death, videos of him skateboarding circulated on social media with most of the footage having been taken in Sacramento.

In early February, Sacramento city officials said they were working with Nichols’ family to honor him including renaming a skate park after him.

“Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, with support from Mayor Darrell Steinberg and in coordination with City Staff, is working with Tyre Nichols’ family to explore the best ways to honor his legacy. This could include renaming a skate park after him as well as other items,” the City of Sacramento media and communications Tim Swanson previously told FOX40 News in an email.

Nichols’ parents created a memorial fund with hopes of using some of that money to build a skate park in his honor. Over $1.4 million has been donated to the GoFundMe page.

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk also contributed to the memorial fund, donating his proceeds from autographs of himself and BMX rider Rick Thorne.

The photos are formatted as 8×10 cards and can be purchased for $30 on Thorne’s site.

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skateboard in his honor, as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk said on social media. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”