(FOX40.COM) — The city of Sacramento announced Friday its opening a new shelter-and-service campus in the North Sacramento area for people experiencing homelessness.

The new campus on 3900 Roseville Road will be able to put 240 unhoused people into sleeping cabins and trailers, according to city officials.

A Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station is close while being located away from residential neighborhoods.

•Video Above: Sacramento City Council approves ordinance that empowers the city manager to establish Safe Ground sites (August 2023)

The 7.5-acre site will include 60 sleeping cabins and 40 trailers, most of which were provided by the state during the pandemic and used at Cal Expo.

Permanent and plumbed restrooms and showers will be available for those who stay at the site. In coordination with Sacramento County, the Roseville Road campus will include office space for behavioral health specialists.

Officials said they’re working with SMUD to provide electricity for each unit to have its own heating and cooling services.

Construction is wrapping up on the site, but the city said clients will begin to get accepted into the campus next week.

The safe stay site was created after the Sacramento City Council approved several measures in August related to the homeless crisis in the city. The city approved giving the city manager’s office authorization to establish safe camping sites while also giving him power to handle encampment removals.

The site used to be a city-owned corporation yard that was leased to the Air National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers. The city said the lease recently expired and the site became available.

The city said it spent several weeks repairing and renovating the Roseville Road campus.

“This new campus uses existing City resources to combine humane, dignified shelter with the services people need to exit homelessness,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement. “This site has the potential over time to help thousands of the people suffering on our streets and reduce the impact of encampments in our neighborhoods.”

According to officials, people staying at the Miller Park Safe Ground site will be transitioned into trailers or pallet homes at the new Roseville Road campus. The Miller Park Safe site, which hosts 60 tents and 17 trailers, will be phased out in the coming weeks, according to the city.

The Roseville Road campus is expected to provide a “more stable environment,” as it will house people experiencing homelessness in structures rather than tents at the Miller Park Safe Ground site.

In coordination with Sacramento County, the Roseville Road campus will include office space for behavioral health specialists. Sacramento city officials said other sites have been identified if the campus on Roseville Road reaches or maintains capacity and additional funding could be secured.