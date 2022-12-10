(KTXL) — A holiday tradition for many families is to go out and see a movie and several local Sacramento theaters will be showing classic Christmas movies like “White Christmas”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Home Alone” and “Die Hard”.
Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD
Address: 6233 Garfield Ave, Sacramento
“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by Turner Classic Movies (TCM)
Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Century Arden 14 and XD
Address: 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento
“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM
Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Century DOCO and XD
Address: 1015 4th Street, Sacramento
“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM
Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Century Folsom 14
Address: 261 Iron Point Road, Folsom
“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM
Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Century Laguna 16
Address: 9349 Big Horn Boulevard, Elk Grove
“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM
Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Country Club Cinema
Address: 2405 Butano Drive, Sacramento
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Dec. 18: 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The Crest Sacramento
Address: 1013 K Street, Sacramento
“Die Hard”
Dec. 22: 7 p.m.
“White Christsmas”
Dec. 23: 7 p.m.
“Muppet’s Christmas Carol”
Dec. 24: 3 p.m.
“It’s a Wonderful World
Dec. 24: 7 p.m.
Esquire IMAX Theater
Address: 1211 K Street, Sacramento
“Polar Express IMAX 3D”
Dec. 11: 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 12: 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Noon
Regal Delta Shores
Address: 8136 Delta Shores Circle South, Sacramento
“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM
Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: 7 p.m.
“Polar Express”
Dec. 18: 1 p.m.
Regal Natomas Marketplace Screen X, 4DX, RPX
Address: 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento
“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM
Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: 7 p.m.
“Polar Express”
Dec. 18: 1 p.m.
Regal UA Laguna Village
Address: 8755 Center Parkway, Sacramento
“Polar Express”
Dec. 18: 1 p.m.
The Tower Theatre by Angelika
Address: 2508 Land Park Drive, Sacramento
“Elf”
Dec. 17: 10 a.m.
“A Christmas Carol” (1984)
Dec. 19: 7 p.m.