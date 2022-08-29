SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A road is closed in South Sacramento due to an individual climbing an electrical tower Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters said rescue crews and law enforcement are attempting to get the person down from the tower.

The road closure is near Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road, which has caused traffic in the area.

In a separate incident, a woman in Stockton climbed an electrical tower which lead PG&E to cut power to more than 17,000 residents also on Monday morning.