SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision in the area of Cosumnes River Blvd. and Franklin Boulevard on Thursday has impacted vehicle and Regional Transit light rail traffic, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The agency said that the collision was preceded by a pursuit involving West Sacramento Police, and that Sacramento police officers were not involved in the pursuit.

Sacramento Police said that traffic in the area, including for SacRT Blue Line trains, would be impacted.

A light rail station is just west of the intersection of Cosumnes River Blvd. and Franklin Blvd.

