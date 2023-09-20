(FOX40.COM) — Motorists traveling along Interstate 5 in the Sacramento area may have noticed a recent change to the scenery.

Colored glass has been added along the road as part of beautification efforts included in the state-wide Clean California Caltrans project.

(Credit: Caltrans District 3)

Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Murphy said recycled glass was chosen as the fill because it is inexpensive, doesn’t require much maintenance, and doesn’t require water.

According to Murphy, the blue color was chosen to “reflect the importance of rivers to Sacramento” but the glass also sometimes appears purple in sunlight, earning them the nickname “Kings Rocks” in reference to the Sacramento Kings’ team color.

The rocks are located on what is known as the “boat section” of I-5, the span between the Capitol Mall and R Street that used to flood prior to drainage being added in the 1990s.

In addition to colored glass, other initiatives in the Sacramento area planned for the Clean California project include repainting the cityscapes on interstate sound walls, painting the support columns at the J Street offramp under I-5, and painting the R Street cycling/pedestrian bridge that is near the Crocker Art Museum.

Highway 99 is also having work done. The road is getting two murals on the underpasses of 21st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, and 18 steel art panels designed by local artists will be installed on the sound walls between Broadway and Florin Road.

More information about the Clean California project can be found on the Caltrans website.