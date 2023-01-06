(KTXL) — A commercial building fire was reported by the Sacramento Fie Department at 11 a.m. on Friday in Midtown Sacramento.

The fire is located at the former Sacramento Bee building at 2100 Q Street, according to the fire department.

Firefighters on scene reported heavy fire from the Q Street side of the building and have begun conducting a fire attack.

At 11:23 a.m., the Sacramento Fire Department reported that the fire had been knocked down with no injuries reported and the cause of the fire still under investigation.