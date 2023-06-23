(KTXL) — City leaders say this housing complex is a major step in the right direction for north Sacramento.

The Salvator Apartments, by Community HousingWorks, is a tall, colorful, modern building with a pool, playground, and units that sport balconies.

Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee, who represents District 2, said, “This is a great addition to the community. It brings more foot traffic, it’s going to be great for businesses. So a win-win situation for all.”

The complex has 120 total units and is already at full capacity.

Developers call it a sustainable, transit-oriented community because of its participation in SMUD’s smart-home pilot program and its access to the city’s Royal Oaks light rail station.

Resident Viesha King, who recently moved in with her two children, calls having the opportunity to live in the complex, “a blessing.”

“I’ve been here and I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. You know? I finally feel okay. I feel safe. I can afford it. My kids go outside and play. This is a perfect community for mothers like myself,” King proclaimed.

The complex is located in District 2 and is partially funded by a group of state entities, including the California Housing Finance Agency, the Tax Credit Allocation Committee and Bank of America.

Loloee says that this type of affordable housing complex is coming at just the right time.

“The cost of living is going up on a daily basis. We’re still in the midst of huge inflation that we’re dealing with, gas prices are high, and it’s becoming tougher and tougher. So to have affordable housing plays a very important role to make sure that individuals residents of Sacramento can have a sustainable living.” Loloee said.

Developers say this is just the beginning of what local government leaders need to come up with if they want to solve the state’s housing crisis.

Community HousingWorks President and CEO Sean Spear said, “There are over 2,000 applicants for 120 units here. That speaks to the need of this community and the need of the state.”

Rent for a studio starts at just over $800. A three-bedroom unit is priced right around $1,500.

To qualify for a unit at the Salvator, there are income requirements that must be fulfilled.