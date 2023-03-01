(KTXL) — A memorial for three girls who were shot and killed by their father during a supervised visit was held one year after their deaths.

Samantha Gutiérrez, 13, Samia Gutiérrez, 10, and Samarah Gutiérrez, 9, were killed in an Arden-Arcade church in February of 2022.

Nathaniel Kong, 59, who was supervising the visit between the girls and their father, was killed in the shooting before the father, David Rojas, fatally shot himself, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Then Sheriff Scott Jones said Rojas had a restraining order against him and had to have supervised visits with his children.

Investigators said just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 28, an employee of The Church in Sacramento heard several gunshots and ran out to call for help.

When deputies arrived at the Wyda Way church, they found the three girls and two adults dead inside.

In the days after the shooting, the Sacramento Family Justice Center said the mother of the girls had previously reached out to them for help.

“The mom did everything right. She did everything she could do in terms of protecting herself and her children,” CEO Faith Whitmore said at the time.

In April 2021, the mother went looking for legal help and a safety plan.

“(She) was able to meet with a case manager, go through what was going on at the moment that brought her here to talk about what kind of safety she needed,” Whitmore said. “We and she did everything that we could do to keep her children safe and that’s the heartbreaking part.”

Court documents show the father was granted supervised visitation with his daughters, but Whitmore said that was the court’s biggest mistake.

In June 2022, the mother, Ileana Gutierrez, spoke at a press conference in support of a bill known as “Piqui’s Law,” alongside several other women whose children were killed by their fathers.

Named after 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian II, also known as “Piqui,” who was murdered by his father in April 2017, the bill mandates that judges and others involved in child custody proceedings receive domestic violence training.

The law was approved by the governor in late September 2022.