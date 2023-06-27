(KTXL) Self-described community organizer and legal professional Amreet Sandhu is running for city council in 2024.

Sandhu made the announcement earlier this month she would be seeking the District 6 seat and will be hosting a “kick-off event” on July 2.

Sandhu has worked for the Sacramento Library and is a member of Queer Democrats of Sacramento.

The District 6 seat is currently held by Councilmember and Vice Mayor Eric Guerra.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Guerra announced his intention to seek re-election in 2024 back in May.