(FOX40.COM) — A week since a local high school football coach was suspended, supporters from the community are garnering support for his reinstatement.

A petition has circulated among the community to reinstate Reggie Harris as the head football coach for Inderkum High School.

Inderkum High suspended Harris from his duties as head coach of the football program on Aug. 4. Harris is still employed by the district as a teacher at the school.

In a message to FOX40.com by principal J. Scott Pitts, there isn’t much detail that goes into why Harris is suspended. The Sacramento Bee reported that Harris’ suspension is “tied to finances raised through football.”

Harris’ suspension came days before the Inderkum Tigers were scheduled to scrimmage against Rocklin High School.

In an email sent Wednesday to FOX40.com, members of the Inderkum football community are looking to voice their opinion of Harris’ suspension during public comment at the Natomas Unified School District board meeting on Wednesday.

Following Harris’ suspension, Inderkum athletic director Justin Reber was named the program’s interim head coach. The rest of the coaching staff has also remained the same after the coaching change.

“Athletic Director Justin Reber, who has been helping with coaching, will continue to provide support to the team/program, and will lead the coaches in continuing to build momentum moving into the season,” the principal’s message reads.

Inderkum is kicking off the 2023 season at home against Del Oro High School on Friday night.