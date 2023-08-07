(FOX40.COM) — The former site of Raging Waters Sacramento officially has a new owner and operator.

A company called California Dreamin’ announced on Saturday it executed a long-term lease to become the new owner of the Cal Expo site.

•Video Above: Raging Waters to not reopen in 2023

The company, led by Silverwood Entertainment CEO Steve Dooner, plans to expand operations into two venues, Calibunga and Cal Soleil, according to a news release.

Calibunga will be the water park while Cal Soleil will be a year-round operation as a restaurant and wine bar.

The target opening date for the wine garden is Memorial Day weekend 2024 with the full waterpark being done the following park, Dooner tells FOX40.com.

A rendering of one of the additions to the water park at Cal Expo. Photo courtesy of Silverwood Entertainment.

Dooner said in the release that “most of the rides and attractions will be new after the remodel.” Current plans for the water park include a new wave pool, surfing attraction, new slides, tubes, raft rides, an expanded lazy river with a swim-up bar and an all-new children’s area.

As for Cal Soleil, the eatery will serve salads, sandwiches, pizza, cheeses, fruits and nuts, along with a variety of local and international wines. The restaurant and wine bar will also have live entertainment regularly, according to the release.

Rendering of the family raft ride complex at the water park at Cal Expo. Photo courtesy of Silverwood Entertainment.

Silverwood Entertainment signed letters of intent to take over operators of the water park in February.

In June, Dooner told FOX40.com about a three-year plan to invest over $30 million into the park and reimagine the property.

Palace Entertainment, operators of Raging Waters Sacramento, announced its closure after deciding to terminate the lease.

The company operated Raging Waters Sacramento when it opened in 2007.

Photo courtesy of Silverwood Entertainment.