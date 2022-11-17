SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A felony complaint alleges a man made threats against two sitting Sacramento City Council members and a candidate running for a seat on the chamber.

The targets of the threats were council members Katie Valenzuela and Mai Vang, as well as Karina Talamantes, who is a staffer for another council member. All three are women.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the complaint, Alexander Francis Hoch made the threats on Nov. 10.

The complaint alleges Hoch threatened the lives of the council members and the staffer. Valenzuela and Talamantes reportedly were also threatened in a way that made them fear for the safety of their immediate family.

The complaint adds that Hoch’s alleged threats carried a sense of intent and ability to be carried out.

Sacramento County District Anne Marie Schubert filed the complaint on Tuesday, five days after the threats were allegedly made.