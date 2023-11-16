(FOX40.COM) — As 2023 comes to a close in a couple of months, multiple performers are lined up to take the stage at the Golden 1 Center next year.

Along with several Sacramento Kings games, here are the concerts and events scheduled for the downtown Sacramento venue in 2024.

This list will be updated as more events get announced.

January

Jan. 15 — Harlem Globetrotters

Jan. 19 — Cody Johnson

Jan. 26 to 28 — Monster Jam 2024

February

Feb. 2 to 4 — PBR bull riding

Feb. 8 — Toby Mac

Feb. 10 — Gloria Trevi

Feb. 15 to 19 — Disney on Ice

Feb. 24 — Madonna

Feb. 25 — Playboi Carti

March

March 1 — Marca MP

March 3 — Fall Out Boy

March 5 — Bad Bunny

April

April 5 — Nate Bargatze

April 7 — Luis Miguel

May

May 10 — Kane Brown

May 11 — Kane Brown

June

June 8 — NF

June 29 — Tim McGraw

July

July 20 — Pepe Aguilar

August

Aug. 24 — Los Temerarios

November

Nov. 29 — Zach Bryan

Nov. 30 — Zach Bryan