As 2023 comes to a close in a couple of months, multiple performers are lined up to take the stage at the Golden 1 Center next year.
Along with several Sacramento Kings games, here are the concerts and events scheduled for the downtown Sacramento venue in 2024.
This list will be updated as more events get announced.
January
Jan. 15 — Harlem Globetrotters
Jan. 19 — Cody Johnson
Jan. 26 to 28 — Monster Jam 2024
February
Feb. 2 to 4 — PBR bull riding
Feb. 8 — Toby Mac
Feb. 10 — Gloria Trevi
Feb. 15 to 19 — Disney on Ice
Feb. 24 — Madonna
Feb. 25 — Playboi Carti
March
March 1 — Marca MP
March 3 — Fall Out Boy
March 5 — Bad Bunny
April
April 5 — Nate Bargatze
April 7 — Luis Miguel
May
May 10 — Kane Brown
May 11 — Kane Brown
June
June 8 — NF
June 29 — Tim McGraw
July
July 20 — Pepe Aguilar
August
Aug. 24 — Los Temerarios
November
Nov. 29 — Zach Bryan
Nov. 30 — Zach Bryan