(KTXL) — The popular Concerts in the Park series is returning for the 30th time.

The lineup of artists performing this year at Cesar Chavez Park in downtown Sacramento will be unveiled at 6 p.m. Friday. The 2023 lineup will be announced with a 20-inch banner that will hang from the roof of Solomon’s on 730 K Street in downtown Sacramento.

•Video Above: Gary on the Go – Lighting the Beam with David Garibaldi

Concerts in the Park will take place every Friday night from May 5 to July 28 with the exception of July 7.

The concerts are organized by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership and are free to attend.

According to event organizers, Concerts in the Park is the longest-running, outdoor music festival in Sacramento. The concerts typically showcase local and national bands, artists, and DJs.

The Concerts in the Park series returned in 2022 after taking a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 1,000 people attended the first event of Concerts in the Park last year.