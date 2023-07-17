(KTXL) — Conscious Creamery, an all-vegan gelataria, announced it’s closing later this month.

The business announced on its social media pages and website that it will close its North Oak Park business on July 30, or whenever they run out of gelato.

The store is located at 3413 Broadway.

In the announcement, Co-owner Andrea Seppinni said she and her husband Kevin are closing the business to focus on becoming grandparents to a baby boy.

“Although we are excited about this chapter, we will truly miss the many friends we have made over the years creating and sharing gelato and other sweet treats with the greater Sacramento community,” the announcement reads. “Thank you for your patronage and support, from our early beginnings as a pop-up to the realization of our dream Conscious Creamery Gelateria.”

According to the business’ website, Andrea and Kevin Seppinni began their “gelato-crafting adventure” after returning from a trip to Central and Eastern Europe in 2015.

Before making gelato, Andrea Seppinni began making vegan frozen desserts for family and friends in 2009, the website said.

Gelato, which originated in Italy, is a richer and denser alternative to ice cream.