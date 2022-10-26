SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3.

According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right.

Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can expect delays in both directions. Caltrans is suggesting drivers use state Route 51 and/or Interstate 80 to avoid construction.

FIX50 reminds drivers that the speed limit is 55 miles per hour and California Highway Patrol Officers will be in the area issuing tickets to drivers going over the speed limit.