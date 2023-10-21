(FOX40.COM) — A conviction was made for a homicide that killed two 18-year-olds who hosted a Sacramento house party in 2020.

On Nov. 1, 2020, Joseph Ash and Micah Nero, the victims, hosted a party at Ash’s apartment, according to the Sacramento Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. The party was advertised on Snapchat and open to the public.

Several people attended the party, including a person named Andrew Granderson and a friend of his who was supposed to meet him there. According to police reports, Granderson’s friend arrived first and was robbed of his jewelry by unknown men.

The friend reportedly left the party and was walked to his car by Nero because the friend was concerned he would come across the robbers again. After leaving, the friend told Granderson what had happened and Granderson insisted that he return to the party.

Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Macy said that when the friend returned and knocked on the front door of the party, the victims answered. As soon as the door opened, Granderson shot and killed both of them.

Granderson was convicted by a jury of two counts of first-degree murder, gun use allegations, and the special circumstance of committing multiple murders on Oct. 19. Granderson faces two life sentences without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is set for Jan. 19, 2024, in Department 32.