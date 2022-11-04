SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found guilty of trafficking of a 15-year-old girl in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Justin Starks was convicted of having encouraged the girl to prostitute herself after he “took advantage of a position of trust and confidence,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The district attorney’s office said that Starks took the victim to “areas known for prostitution” and took the money she made from selling sex.

In September 2021, the Sacramento Police Department learned that a 15-year-old was being used for human trafficking. Police notified the family and reviewed evidence that led them to believe Starks was the trafficker.

The district attorney’s office said that the victim was in a vulnerable state and that Starks’s crime showed planning, sophistication and professionalism.

Starks is facing a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.