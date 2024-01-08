(FOX40.COM) — Temperatures in the central valley recently reached freezing temperatures, and with weather experts forecasting a slight chance of rain, some Sacramento residents wonder if the combination weather could lead to snow soon.

The short answer is no, according to FOX40’s award-winning chief meteorologist, Adam Epstein.

“The last measurable snowfall in Sacramento was on February 5, 1976,” Epstein said. “Two inches of snow was recorded. There are more occurrences of ‘traces’ of snow, but that doesn’t count in the record books.”

For Sacramento residents to see snow, the temperature must be 32 degrees or colder from the surface up to cloud level, according to Epstein.

“This is called a temperature profile,” Epstein said. “If it’s freezing aloft, but above 32 degrees near the surface, snow will fall from the cloud and then melt on its way down to the ground.

Although weather has reached near freezing over the last few days, Epstein said it’s not out of the ordinary.

“It’s very normal to experience low temperatures in the 30s in December and January. We tend to even fall into the 20s each winter,” Epstein said. “The coldest temperature on record in Sacramento is 18°F, occurring December 22, 1990. The only other recorded low temperature in the teens is 19°F on December 24, 1990.”