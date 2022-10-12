SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento said the independent investigation into Councilmember Sean Loloee found that his “primary residence” is in the district he represents.

The investigation began on July 18, just about a month after The Sacramento Bee ran a story that raised questions about where Loloee lived. Mayor Darrell Steinberg called for the investigation, and Loloee agreed to it.

It ended on Sept. 30, and a report was submitted on Oct. 4.

According to the city, the investigation was done by Melinda Guzman, who is a “reputable and experienced local attorney … unaffiliated with Loloee or the City Council.” According to the city, Guzman was chosen by City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood.

According to the city, interviews were done with “multiple” witnesses and public and private documents were examined.

It was found that the home in District 2 was purchased in March 2019 before Loloee ever considered running for city council. According to the report, he purchased the home because living nearby is a necessity due to his businesses in the area — which is something Loloee previously asserted.

The report notes Loloee lists the address as his home on personal documents.

“He uses the Nogales Street address for his driver’s license, personal mortgage

loans, insurance, vehicle registration, passport renewal applications, utilities, and other mail,” the report says.

Guzman also found that Loloee let the family of one of his employees live at the house rent-free for an extended period. It’s a notable find in the investigation as a complaint was filed with the California Fair Political Practices Commission alleging Loloee did not properly report rental income.

“This arrangement has worked due to Loloee’s long hours at work and the configuration of the house, which has separate living areas,” the media release said.

The report states that Loloee “has consistently maintained his property as his primary domicile since March 2019.”

Loloee issued a statement following the release of the report.

Dear Friends,



As you may have heard, the final decision by the independent review team about my residency was released today by the City Attorney. This review brings to a close a considerably difficult period for me, my family, and my friends.



We have many challenges to resolve and many opportunities here in District 2. With these distractions behind us, we can now move forward with restoring our local economy, investing in our commercial corridors, and combatting our homelessness crisis.



It is time to return to the business of our district and the City of Sacramento.



I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and continuing to work with my fellow Council colleagues and all of you in the District 2 community. The people of District 2 are who elected me, and I will continue to serve and answer to you.



I look forward to seeing you all soon and am grateful for those who withheld judgment until the review was completed.



In Community,

Sean Councilmember Sean Loloee

“I believe the public, and most importantly, the District 2 constituency, can rely on the accuracy of these findings, particularly because the legal standard used by Ms. Guzman is the same standard that the California Attorney General would use in such a review,” Alcala Wood said.

The city had not previously revealed that information in order to “fully protect the integrity of the investigation and not compromise it in any way.”