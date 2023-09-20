(FOX40.COM) — Multi-platinum country music singer Kane Brown will take the stage twice in Sacramento in 2024.

Brown will perform at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 during his 29-city “In the Air Tour.”

Tyler Hubbard and country band Parmalee are billed as the show’s special guests on both Sacramento dates, according to the Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento is one of two California cities Brown will perform at next year with the other being at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Brown’s tour, which will begin in March, was announced Wednesday and is following up his “Drunk or Dreaming Tour” that wrapped this summer.

During his previous tour, the country star became the first Black artist to sell out a headlining stadium show at Fenway Park in Boston in the venue’s more than 100-year history.

Fans can register for presale tickets on Brown’s website. Presale tickets will be available to purchase on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.

Tickets officially go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.