(FOX40.COM) — Country singer and platinum recording artist Cody Johnson will launch his upcoming tour in Sacramento in 2024.

Johnson will perform at the Golden 1 Center on Jan. 19, 2024 for the kickoff of “The Leather Tour.” The upcoming tour is named after his soon-to-be release album “Leather” due out on Nov. 3.

Justin Monroe and Dillion Carmichael are billed as the special guests for the Golden 1 Center concert.

Tickets for the Sacramento show officially go on sale on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

According to the artist’s website, Sacramento is one of three Californian cities where Johnson will perform at.

After his Sacramento tour stop, Johnson will perform at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Jan. 20 and the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Jan. 26.