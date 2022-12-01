SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County will be supporting Sacramento with more behavioral health resources and shelter beds as part of a new agreement that focuses on addressing the homelessness crisis.

The agreement is for five years, and it calls for the city of Sacramento to take the lead in identifying where resources should be directed.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the focus will be on the ten largest encampments. The sites will be visited by 10 “encampment engagement teams,” which were made as part of the agreement.

Teams are tasked with providing “intensive outreach, assessment, navigation, service delivery and housing to as many people as possible in encampments within the City limits.”

County mental health workers will be a part of those teams, and they will reportedly be able to write 5150 holds and “petition the court to require people to receive outpatient treatment under Laura’s Law.” They will also be able to do behavioral health assessments and enroll or connect people to mental health and substance abuse services.

Teams are already at some locations, but the county said it will take six months for all 10 teams to be operational.

Sacramento County also committed to expanding its substance use disorder residential treatment and creating a new Community Outreach Recover Empowerment Behavioral Health Center, which it will fund.

Sacramento will also be getting 400 more shelter beds within the next three years. The first 200 beds are expected within a year and the other 200 within three years.

The Sacramento City Council and the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will vote on the agreement at their respective meetings on Dec. 6. As part of the agreement, both will have open session meetings where reports will be made for accountability and measuring progress.

The announcement of the city and county partnership comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $240 million is up for grabs from the Encampment Resolution Fund grant program.

To read more about the city and county agreement, click or tap here.