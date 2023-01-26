(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands.

According to Metro Fire, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was extricated from a vehicle.

Metro Fire said that one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No information was given regarding the cause of the crash or the status of the person taken to the hospital.