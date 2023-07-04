(KTXL) — A man was killed and another man was hospitalized after a crash occurred on Auburn Boulevard near Watt Avenue Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 7 a.m., a Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on Business 80 when it left the roadway and crashed through a chain link fence.

The SUV continued until it crashed into a Toyota Camry that was heading southbound along Auburn Blvd., south of Watt Avenue, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Camry, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital by Sacramento Metro Fire.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.