(FOX40.COM) — After receiving top marks for its doughnuts and ice cream, Sacramento is making waves in the dessert community once again.

Yelp recently released an article revealing its top 20 pan dulce spots in the US, and Sacramento-based La Esperanza Bakery received a shoutout from the crowdsourced review app.

According to its website, La Esparanza, 5044 Franklin Blvd, was founded in 1969. The store offers a deli section, bakery, and supermarket, and operates “Los Jarritos,” which is a Mexican restaurant located at 2509 Broadway.

“We have the most delicious, fresh and widest variety of pan dulce in all of Northern California,” the bakery says on its page.

Pan dulce, which translates from Spanish to, “sweet bread,” is the general name for a variety of Mexican pastries. The food item rose to popularity in the mid-1800s when France intervened to occupy Mexican land.

Other California-based bakeries to make the list were mainly located in Southern California, including the number-one store, Alebrijes Bakery, which is located in Rancho Cucamonga.

Yelp’s Methodology

On its decision-making process behind the list, Yelp said, “We identified businesses in the food and restaurants categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “pan dulce,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘pan dulce,'” read Yelp’s website.

It continued, “This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of August 25, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of August 25, 2023. If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location.”