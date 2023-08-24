(FOX40.COM) — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in central Sacramento early Thursday morning, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Crews got to the former seafood warehouse on 1st and 5th Street around 12:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities say the origins of the fire are suspicious.

“There’s no electricity, there’s no gas, there’s nothing inside that’d have lit it,” Battalion Chief Dave Laucher said. “So it’s definitely suspicious in nature.”

The fire department said they had responded to other fires at that location in the past.

As recently as early June, crews responded to a “trash fire” at the same location that extended into the interior of the building.

No one was injured in the fire.