(KTXL) — A gym franchise is moving into a space that has been vacant in the past few years.

Crunch Fitness is moving to Market Square at Arden Fair in a vacant space that was once the Regal United Artists Theater, which closed its doors in October 2019.

The gym’s new site is not far away from Crunch Fitness’ current location in Sacramento. Crunch Fitness is currently on 1250 Howe Avenue, which will shut down a day before it moves to the Market Square location on Aug. 17, a manager told FOX40 News on Thursday.

The fitness center had been under construction in the empty space since May, commercial real estate company The Edwards Company previously told FOX40 News.

The movie theater shut down after the lease on the theater expired and Regal Cinemas didn’t renew it, the Sacramento Bee reported in 2019.

Other Crunch locations in the Sacramento area are in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Granite Bay, Rocklin and Folsom.

What are the gym’s features?

According to Crunch’s website, the gym will cardio, weights, machines, hydro massage, tanning booths, a steam room and sauna.

Gym members will have access to group fitness classes, strength training circuits and high-intensity training classes.

Crunch Fitness released photos of some of its amenities on its Instagram account.

How much are memberships?

Memberships from the Howe Avenue location will carry over to the Market Square site.

As for those interested in waiting until the Market Square location opens, people can sign up for a membership starting on July 15, but people can reserve their rate now.

Tap or click here to reserve your rate.

Gym memberships range between $9.99 to $29.99 per month, according to its website.

The base membership is $9.99 and includes basic access to the gym. The peak membership is $24.99 and includes access to ride classes and access to over 300 clubs. The peak results membership is $29.99 and includes access to the hydro massage, tanning, spay tanning booths and red light therapy.