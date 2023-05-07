(KTXL) — A gym franchise plans to take over a vacant space near the Arden Fair Mall where a movie theater once stood.

A Crunch Fitness is currently under construction in the long-vacant Regal United Artists Theater Space, commercial real estate company The Edwards Company told FOX40 in an email.

The gym will be a tenant of an adjacent property, a shopping center known as Market Square, which is owned and operated by Fulcrum Property.

The New York-based franchise currently has a location in Sacramento not far from Market Square on 1250 Howe Avenue. The current Crunch location is nearby a shopping center that has Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less and a Subway. The area also has a Dutch Bros. and an El Pollo Loco.

An employee from Crunch told FOX40 News that the company is relocating to the Market Square space. The company will move into the new space on Aug. 17 and will shut down at the Howe Avenue location the day before.

The Market Square space was home to the Regal United Artists Theater until it closed its doors on October 2019.

The Sacramento Bee reported in 2019 that the lease on the theater expired and Regal Cinemas did not renew it.

Current tenants at the Market Square shopping center include:

•AT&T Wireless

•Barnes & Noble

•California Pizza Kitchen

•Dos Coyotes Border Cafe

•FedEx Office

•Mikuni

•Party City

•Peet’s Coffee & Tea

•Subway

•Teriyaki Grill

•The Cheesecake Factory

•Ulta

•Xfinity

In December 2022, Crunch Fitness announced it sold six company-owned gyms across the Sacramento area to JEM Wellness Brands.

The sale included the Howe Avenue location along with its gyms in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Granite Bay and Rocklin, all of which are part of a commitment for JEM to “develop and open 75 additional clubs by 2032.”