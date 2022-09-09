SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Trees can help alleviate high temperatures with the shade they provide, and with Sacramento reaching extreme temperatures, here’s how you can get a tree for your home to help get cooler temperatures.

The program is called Sacramento Shade, and all SMUD customers qualify for it. According to the Sacramento Tree Foundation’s website, renters and businesses also qualify for the program.

However, there is one important thing needed to qualify: space on the property.

People interested can apply for an appointment through the Sacramento Tree Foundation.

“We will contact you to schedule an appointment with a community forester. Assessment appointments are done virtually using a screen-sharing service (it’s fun and easy), or in-person if your property qualifies,” the foundation says.

The community forester will pick the best spots for the tree and what trees can be planted at the property. The tree will then be taken to the property with stakes and ties. The resident or business owner will also be given information on how to plant and care for the tree.

Visit Sactree.org for more information.