SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After two successful weekends of festivals in Sacramento in October, the organizer of the Aftershock and GoldenSky festivals announced dates for both events next year.

Billed as the “West Coast’s Biggest Rock Festival,” Aftershock will return for four days on Oct. 5-8, 2023. After debuting in October, the GoldenSky Country Music Festival will return for its second year the following weekend on Oct. 14 and 15, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both festivals will take place at Discovery Park again, according to Danny Wimmer Presents, the organizer of both festivals.

At the 2022 edition of Aftershock, the festival celebrated its 10th anniversary and had an attendance of over 160,000 fans for the four-day event, according to a press release. This year’s festival featured Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse as the headliners.

Other rock acts to perform at this year’s festival were Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Shinedown, and Vacaville-based band Papa Roach.

A week after rock fans flooded Discovery Park, thousands of country music fans swarmed the area for the GoldenSky Festival. According to the release, GoldenSky had 50,000 people attend the festival’s inaugural year.

Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt headlined the GoldenSky Festival, which spanned over two days. Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line and Lindsay Ell also performed at the festival.

Visit Sacramento President Mike Testa previously told FOX40 News these type of events in Discovery Park brings in significant revenue for the city.

“Aftershock, the economic impact is $30 million, and $1.5 million of that is in taxes to Sacramento,” Testa said. “The more visitors, the more funding that goes to the city. Venues that residents enjoy, such as the Memorial Auditorium and the convention center, receive funding because of the visitors.”

Festival organizers said weekend general admission and VIP passes for both events will be available starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. Those who wish to purchase passes will need to put in a $10 down payment and they will have seven months to pay off their passes, organizers said.

Those who buy early bird passes to GoldenSky will receive complimentary admission to GoldenSky’s beer festival, according to organizers.

Organizers said the lineups for Aftershock and GoldenSky are expected to be announced in early Spring 2023.

Aftershock passes can be bought here.

GoldenSky passes can be bought here.