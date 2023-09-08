(FOX40.COM) — American River College closed Davies Hall on Friday following an inspection by the Division of State Architects (DSA) that found the building poses a safety risk in the case of a seismic event, according to the community college.

During its original construction in 1965, Davies Hall was built to “all appropriate standards,” according to the university.

A retroactive change in safety standards for certain types of construction by the DSA has led to safety concerns in the building.

With the building being closed, students are being told to check their Canvas accounts and emails to find instructions from their professors.

“All classes will be moved temporarily to distance education (online) instruction for the next two weeks, beginning Friday, September 8 while we work to identify available classroom space at other buildings across the campus,” the college wrote.