(KTXL) — Niche released its rankings for the top 100 best public high schools in California and Davis Senior High School and Granite Bay High School earned spots on that list.

Davis Senior High was ranked 45th and Granite Bay High was ranked 62nd.

Sacramento Country Day School also ranked as the 59th best private school in California by Niche.

This is the ninth year that Niche has conducted these rankings. This year included 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Niche said that they base their rankings on input from current students, alumni and parents. Along with data from the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources, facilities and extracurricular activity opportunities.

In the Sacramento Area these are the top five public schools:

Davis Senior High School

Granite Bay High School

Folsom High School

West Campus

Vista Del Lago High School

In the Sacramento Area these are the top five private schools:

Sacramento Country Day School

Jesuit High School

Sacramento Waldorf School

Cristian Brothers High School

St. Francis High School