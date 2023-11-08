(FOX40.COM) — Three dead geese found at a Land Park pond tested positive for Avian influenza, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

According to the agency, the particular strain detected in the geese was first found in wild birds in California in July 2022.

CDFW said the disease tends to subside in the spring and summer when birds leave California and picks up in the fall when the reverse of that migration is underway.

CDFW requests that the public not feed waterfowl in parks to prevent birds from gathering and spreading the virus. The agency also said that members of the public can report dead wildlife using its Wildlife Mortality Reporting system.

Reports held the agency “monitor disease outbreaks, detect emerging health threats, and help us better understand these events for more effective prevention and control.”