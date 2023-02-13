(KTXL) — One person has been arrested in connection with the death of 3-year-old Jetakiah Conway earlier this month, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said they arrested Lashawn Sparks, 30, on charges of child endangerment and homicide on Feb. 10.

Video above: Jetakiah Conway’s mother speaks following his death

According to police, on Feb. 7, the Sacramento Fire Department “rendered medical aid” to Jetakiah at a motel on 30th Street before taking him to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office determined the child’s death to be “suspicious” and homicide detectives began investigating his death.

“I just want people to know that I didn’t know what was happening to my child that night,” Michelle Cole, Jetakiah’s mother said to FOX 40.

Cole said her boyfriend left with Jetakiah for several hours the night before he was declared dead. She said that when her boyfriend returned, she thought Jetakiah was sleeping and put him to bed.

It is unclear if Sparks was the man Cole was referring to as her boyfriend.

“This time, he brought him back and I just thought he was asleep. I thought he was asleep and he laid him down. And I guess he was dying slowly in his sleep. And I didn’t know,” Cole said.

“It was my boyfriend, that I trusted. I didn’t think he could do something like this,” Cole said.

Sparks was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

A GoFundMe was set up to assist the child’s family with funeral expenses.