(KTXL) — Nonprofits in the Del Paso Heights community are receiving over $1 million in grants, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation announced Thursday.

The foundation is awarding eight grants to the Del Paso Heights Neighborhood Fund, which includes the following nonprofits:

•Feed Sacramento Homeless

•First Steps Communities

•Hmong Youth and Parents United

•Mercy Holistic Ministries

•SAC Connect

•Sacramento Children’s Museum

•Sierra Nevada Journeys

•Sierra Service Project.

Within the past two weeks, the foundation has provided $1,188,610 to nonprofits serving the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

According to a press release, the foundation said it previously administered four grants from Golden 1 Credit Union to nonprofits in the Del Paso community.

The foundation said nonprofit grant applicants “must demonstrate how their services meet the needs of the Del Paso Heights Community.”

“It is inspiring to work with visionary philanthropists and generous organizations to make positive change where the need is greatest in our region,” Kerry Wood, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation chief executive, said in a statement. “While the Foundation is known for operating Big Day of Giving in the spring, it’s important for our community to know the Foundation works with fund holders to support hundreds of nonprofit organizations in our four-county region year-round.”

The Del Paso Neighborhood Fund was created in 2021 to support organizations that “provide impactful services” within the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Recently, Golden 1 Credit Union donated $10 million to the Del Paso Heights community with some of the money going to the Greater Sacramento Urban League, the Mutual Assistance Network, the Neighborhood Wellness Foundation, and the Roberts Family Development Center.

“Del Paso Heights is definitely a community that needs our help,” Golden 1 Credit Union VP of Communications and Community Relations Erica Taylor told FOX40.com. “As it is a part of Sacramento, it has a rich thriving history. There is so much good happening there, in spite of the effects of systemic racism.”

“In spite of generational trauma, generational poverty and we hope if we can hyper-focus on them, and really uplift that community, it’s going to be better for all of Sacramento, the entire region,” Taylor continued.