(KTXL) — A Del Paso Heights Elementary School teacher was arrested on Friday for 17 lewd acts with a child and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Kim Wilson, 62, was arrested in connection to a 2019 report to the Twin Rivers Unified Police Department from a juvenile victim alleging to have been sexually assaulted by Wilson in 2014, according to police.

The Twin River Unified Police Department conducted a preliminary investigation in 2019 after meeting with the victim and her family where they identified Wilson as a possible suspect, but suspended the case.

A separate juvenile recently reported to the Sacramento Police Department that Wilson had also sexually assaulted her in 2014.

Detectives with the police department Sexual Assault/Child Abuse (SACA) unit began their investigation and on Wednesday served search warrants at Wilson’s residence and other locations.

“Numerous” pieces of evidence were found during the searches that led to Wilson’s arrest on Friday.

The Sacramento Police Department is also working to learn why the Twin Rivers Unified Police Department suspended their 2019 investigation of Wilson.

The Sacramento Police Department urges anyone who may have been victimized by Wilson or anyone with additional information related to this investigation to contact us at 916-808-0170.