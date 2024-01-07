(FOX40.COM) — Actor and comedian, DeRay Davis, is scheduled to bring his comedy tour to Sacramento for one night only.

Davis is known for his role in several films such as MTV’s Wild ‘n Out, Empire on the FOX network, FX’s Snowfall, his character as ‘Ray the Hustle Guy’ in the Barbershop movies, 21 Jump Street, Drumline, appearances on BET’s ComicView, The Boondocks, stand up comedy specials on Showtime and Netflix, skit collaborations with Kanye West, and many more.

Nothing is off limits and no one is safe from DeRay’s hilarious, sidesplitting anecdotes, according to deraydavis.com. He continues to sell out venues domestically and internationally.

The DeRay Davis comedy show is scheduled to happen from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday at Crest Theatre, 1013 K Street, Sacramento. Tickets are available at deraydavis.com.