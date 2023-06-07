(KTXL) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made his first comments on the dozens of migrants sent to Sacramento, one day after it was confirmed that the two flights were organized by that state.

DeSantis made the comments during a roundtable meeting at the southern border in Texas.

Two flights over three days arrived in Sacramento in the last week, and although California officials suspected it was orchestrated by Florida, it was not confirmed until Tuesday.

DeSantis said that he believes if the United States is going to have an open border policy, then it should be sanctuary states like California that take on any immigrants that come into the country.

“Sanctuary states are a part of the reason we have this problem, because they have endorsed and agitated for these types of open border policies,” DeSantis said. “They have bragged that they are sanctuary jurisdictions, they attack the previous administration’s efforts to try to have border security.”

In April 2017, the California Legislature passed SB 54, which limited cooperation between local and state law enforcement and federal immigration officials. Other states and cities have enacted similar laws.

DeSantis called the United States border policy “a failure” and stated that “any country worth its salt would have control over its own borders.”

“The reality is I think the border should be closed,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think we should have any of this.”

In 2022, Florida’s coordination of flights of migrants from Texas to Massachusetts captured national headlines.

The 36 migrants that arrived in Sacramento are now receiving support from local government and community groups.