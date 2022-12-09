(KTXL) — Court filings, given to FOX40 by the Sacramento County Superior Court, show that the detective involved in the double fatal I-5 crash on Tuesday was also involved in a 2021 collision.

In 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the city of Sacramento and Jonathan Thomas Nangle by The Law Office of James E. Vaughn, who represented the woman involved in the crash.

The lawsuit states that Nangle was involved in a collision on April 8, 2021, at. the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 47th Avenue. He was driving a vehicle owned by the city of Sacramento at the time, the court filing says.

The woman reportedly suffered hospital and medical expenses, loss of use of property, general damage and property damage, the filing shows.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Police Department released information that Nangle was the detective driving an unmarked black Ford Fusion when he struck and killed Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez and Juan Carlos Rodriguez. Family identified the two men as brothers to local media.

That crash happened on Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road.

Jose Fabian contributed to this report.