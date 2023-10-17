(FOX40.COM) — The city’s largest Dia de los Muertos celebration is returning to Old Sacramento this weekend.

The 11th Annual Souls of the City Festival will occur from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free and open to all ages.

The annual event will include family-friendly activities, hands-on education for adults and children, live performances, art installations, community vendors and more.

Local nonprofit Sol Collective founded the event and organized the festival in partnership with the Center for Sacramento History and the city of Sacramento.

“Sol Collective believes that through open education and sharing of cultures that respect, understanding, and equity are cultivated,” Can Foster of Sol Collective said on the city’s blog website. “We encourage community members of all backgrounds to come out, learn the history, and participate in honoring their loved ones that have passed.”

Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a tradition in Mexico and other Central American countries where people share stories and honor their loved ones who died.

Organizers for Saturday’s event are encouraging attendees to honor their late loved ones by bringing pictures or items that remind them of their relatives who passed away.

Attendees would place their pictures and items on the community altars, which would create a collective tapestry of memories.